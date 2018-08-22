The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it does not allow voters to collect their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) by proxy.

Osaretin Imahiyereobo, INEC’s Head of Voter Education and Publicity in Plateau State, disclosed this in Jos on Wednesday while briefing newsmen on the ongoing voters’ registration exercise in the state.

Mr Imahiyereobo said PVCs are only issued to those whose photographs and details appear on the cards.

This is even as he revealed that majority of PVCs produced for voters in the state are yet to be collected.

He said the commission between April and December 2017 received 123,868 PVCs with less than half collected by owners.

“Out of the 123, 868 received from the commission’s headquarters, only 35,874 were collected as at Monday.”

According to him, part of reasons for low collection of the cards was because the commission does not allow collection by proxy.

“You know we don’t allow collection of PVCs by proxy. There is a column you have to thumbprint before issuing the card and you can’t ask someone to do that on behalf another.

“People usually ask for others’ PVCs and we don’t give them because one does not collect on behalf of another. If we had been giving people others’ PVCs , all the remaining ones would have been collected. So, it is a transparent process.

“Collection is an ongoing process. We have from now to January. People still have chance to collect theirs,” he added.

“We have been running educative programme on Peace FM and KT FM on the need for people to collect their PVCs before 2019 general election. The commission has been working on that accordingly.”

He, however, said that for those who registered between January and now and those who have lost their cards or moved to other locations, their PVCs would be ready by October.