



The Independent National Commission (INEC) has commenced the collation of the presidential election held last Saturday.

The exercise started at about 11:35 am on Monday with the INEC chairman Professor Mahmood Yakubu displaying the forms EC8A and EC8E which will be used to record the scores of the various presidential candidates as declared by State Collation Office for Presidential Election (SCOPE) and declaration of results respectively, before the agents of political parties, the media, and observers.

Thereafter, Yakubu invited the SCOPE for Ekiti State, Professor Idowu Olayinka, to present the result for the South West state.