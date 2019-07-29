<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it will not call any witness to defend the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, against the conduct of the February 23, 2019 election that relected Muhammadu Buhari as President.

Rather, counsel for the Commission, Yunus Usman, SAN, announced told the presidential election petition tribunal that his client will rely on the evidence it obtained from the petitioners’ witnesses under cross examination.

Although INEC was given six days to defend the outcome of the election effective from Monday, Usman said there was no need calling witnesses to help the petitioners’ case.

By this development, INEC has closed its defence of the petition without calling any witness.

This has now paved the way for President Buhari, who is the 2nd respondent in the petition, to commence his defence of his victory on Tuesday.