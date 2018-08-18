Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Saturday said it intends to change the perception that elections cannot be held without violence and sundry experiences.

INEC’s Head, Voter Education and Publicity in Rivers, Edwin Enabor, pledged the commitment while expressing the commission’s preparedness for today’s bye election into vacant Rivers State House of Assembly Port Harcourt Constituency III.

Enabor said “For us in the commission presently, it is our first election in the state and we Intend to change the perception of people in Rivers that no election can be done here without violence or problems.

“The candidates were here yesterday for a meeting with the commissionerand at the end of the meeting they signed a peace accord agreeing to keep their supporters in check and to accept the result of the election as it comes.”

“We have received both sensitive and non sensitive materials, at least two card readers will be available to each of the 142 polling unit. All voting points will be manned only by people we can properly Identify and that is why the commission went into M.O.U with National Youth Service Corps. Over 200 of our staffs will be handling non sensitive materials during the election”

INEC, he stressed, expects to have a very good outing, a free, fair and credible election in the state.