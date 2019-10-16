<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, has called on Nigerians and politicians alike to respect the nation’s hard-earned democracy.

Yakubu while speaking on the forthcoming governorship elections in Bayelsa and Kogi state said Nigeria’s democracy is not for sale. Also warning against vote-buying and all forms of electoral malpractices, the INEC boss said Nigeria’s democracy is not in the open market.

While addressing attendees of INEC’s meeting with some traditional leaders in Bayelsa state on Tuesday, October 15, Mahmood said elections in the country have always been marred by various forms of vote-buying. He said: “Our first concern is the actions and utterances that are likely to lead to the breach of peace during the campaign, during voting on election day and during the collation of results.”

“Another challenge is the recurring problem of vote-buying. Our democracy cannot be on sale on the open market; citizens should be allowed to choose whoever they wish to vote for on election day without inducement,” Mahmood said.

Promising that INEC would do all within its powers to ensure neutrality as the commission has no hand in who becomes the governor of the state. Meanwhile, an online medium previously reported that some political parties were disqualified by INEC ahead of the forthcoming governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states.

The parties, eight in Kogi and six in Bayelsa were said to have been disqualified for fielding invalid candidates ahead of the election.