A former Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman Prof. Maurice Iwu has arrived the Federal High Court in Lagos for his arraignment.

He arrived court at about 9.30 am and is waiting for the vacation judge to sit.

He is to face trial for allegedly laundering N1.2billion.

Iwu, accompanied by Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) operatives, was said to have been involved in the N23.29billion poll bribery scandal which characterised the 2015 election.

The former INEC Chairman wore a blue “senator” attire as he was led to Justice Chuka Obiozor’s court.

The judge, who is the only one sitting during the court’s ongoing annual long vacation, is expected to arrive any moment for Iwu to take his plea.

Iwu’s lawyer is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Ahmed Raji, who is also counsel for former National Security Adviser (NSA) Col. Sambo Dasuki.

Former Petroleum Minister Mrs Diezani Alison-Madueke is named in the charge.