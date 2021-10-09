Ex-INEC boss: How PDP, APC led Nigeria astray for 21 years

Professor Attahiru Jega, immediate past Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed how the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and the opposition People Democratic Party (PDP) led Nigeria astray in the last 21 years of democratic governance.

Jega while speaking on the theme: “Politics, Governance and Leadership Recruitment in 21st Century Democracy” at the inaugural lecture of Kwaravisioners Network for Rural Development, in Ilorin, Kwara State on Saturday urged Nigerians to work hard to change the usual ways for the country to move forward.

The former INEC Chairman who advocated for the creation of new special vehicles to free Nigeria from its present strangulation described Nigeria as a failing state, most especially in the hand of the two major political parties.

According to him, “From the local, state and federal government levels, we have clueless leadership because of the way they got into power,” warning that Nigeria may run aground if the needful is not done at the right time.

He also called for the development of a people-oriented party structure that will be accountable to the people, adding that people must also elect leaders with integrity and competence.

Jega, used the occasion to dismiss speculation about presidential ambition, saying ” I have no presidential ambition, all I am doing is to contribute to a credible, reliable and acceptable process of election and leadership recruitment in the country.

In his own contribution, the Head of News and Current Affairs, TVC, Babajide Kolade Otitoju, said nobody should pretend that all is well with the country presently.

He warned that if the present situation in Nigeria is not well managed, ” we will all go down together.”

Otitoju observed that there is no leadership recruitment module that can deliver Nigeria.

He challenged voters to change bad leaders through the ballot box or else the current situation in the country may continue unabated.

Otitoju, while reflecting on the current worrying situation in the country wondered what was the difference between the ruling APC and PDP, the main opposition party.

He wondered how APC, a party that fought and voted out former President Goodluck Jonathan, could now turn around to woo him for another tenure in office.

Otitoju concluded his speech by praying “to God to heal the land.”

Also contributing, Tope Kolade Fasua, blamed both politicians and intellectuals for the rot in the country.

Apparently referring to the degree of corruption in Nigeria, Fasua compared Nigeria with Ghana saying the difference between the two countries was wide from the entry point of that country at the Kotoka International Airport, Accra.

He said available data indicated that Nigeria has now become the third most unsafe country in the world, due to the present insecurity challenges facing the country.