The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday said David Lyon, the Governor-elect of Bayelsa state can still be removed by the court depending on the outcome of the case at the Appeal Court.

The electoral body said the Court of Appeal only ordered INEC to “maintain the status quo ante Bellum which existed before 18 September 2019”.

Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi, Director, Voter Education and Publicity of INEC made the disclosure while speaking on Channels television programme, Sunrise Daily.

According to him, if the court rules against Lyon, the implication is that all the votes he scored during the governorship election will amount to wasted votes, just like it happened in Zamfara.

Lyon polled a total of 352,552 votes to defeat his closest rival and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Duoye Diri, who scored 143,172 votes.