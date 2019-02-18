



Sokoto Police Command has debunked rumours of already thumb-printed ballot papers allegedly circulating in the state.

Addressing journalists at a Press conference, the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Abdullahi Sadiq, explained that the purported ballot papers were not genuine but specimen copies.

He narrated that a team of Police patrol team had intercepted one Shehu Abdullahi, who was in possession of two bags loaded with specimen of the ballot papers.

He added that the specimen ballot papers were already thumb-printed on Peoples Democratic Party logo.

“After the arrest of the suspect, our investigation shows that the ballot papers were mere specimen, which was boldly inscribed on the papers.

“We have invited INEC officials to further confirm our position, which was corroborated. The suspect is still in our custody.

“We want to clarify that the ballot papers were never genuine but specimen, which is allowed in accordance to electoral guidelines and as part of voter education,” Sadiq explained.

Also speaking, the INEC Head of Voter Education and Publicity in Sokoto State, Mohammed Musa, noted that the ballot papers were specimen of the 2015 general elections.

“The specimen papers were not that of 2019 general elections. They were for the previous elections held in 2015.

“Political parties have the right to enlighten the voters on election process.”

Musa further clarified that all forms of campaigns had stopped since 12 midnight on Friday.