The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has made its final submissions in the petition by Atiku Abubakar and his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and prayed the court to dismiss the petition.

INEC’s lawyer, Yunus Usman (SAN) while adopting his clients’ final addresses before the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) on Wednesday, denied claim that INEC has a server, that it transmitted results electronically and that it abandoned its pleadings by not calling any witnesses.

Usman argued that the petition was a mere waste of the court’s time because they made allegations they could not substantiate.

Usman said: “This is a worthless petition. INEC did not abandon its pleadings. It only extracted salient evidence from their (petitioners) witnesses.

“It would have been a waste of the court’s time to call witnesses when the petitioners failed to prove anything and admitted the issues we advanced in our pleadings

“We urge the court to dismiss this petition, which was meant to test the water with two legs, and they are now falling.”