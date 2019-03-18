



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has replied the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on its reasons for denying the party access to inspect the election materials used during the presidential election.

Atiku had headed to the court after losing the February 23 election to President Muhammadu Buhari.

He had filed an application to compel INEC to grant him access to materials used for the election and the court granted his prayer.

THEWILL recalls that PDP had on Saturday accused the commission’s chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu of disobeying the ruling of an Appeal Court, which directed it to allow its candidate, Atiku, access to inspect the documents and materials used in the presidential election.

But reacting to the above allegations, spokesman of INEC chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi who spoke to Thecable stated that INEC did so because it has yet to receive the court compelling it to grant access to the PDP and Atiku.

The electoral body assured that it would allow Atiku and PDP access immediately it receives the court order

“It is common knowledge that since the declaration of the results of the presidential election, the commission has been busy with the multiple activities associated with the national assembly, governorship, state houses of assembly and federal capital territory elections,” he said.

“Only last Thursday, the commission presented certificates of return to senators-elect and house of representatives members-elect, including PDP members.

“Nevertheless, the commission will comply when the due process is followed.”