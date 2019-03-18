



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has promised to comply with the order of the court to allow the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, inspect materials used for the presidential election after “due process has been followed”.

Atiku Abubakar had headed to the court after losing the February 23 election to President Muhammadu Buhari.

He had filed an application to compel INEC to grant him access to materials used for the election and the court granted his prayer.

However, the PDP on Saturday accused the Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, of refusing Atiku access to inspect the election materials.

PDP, in a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, had said, “This is a deliberate and wicked ploy by INEC, acting in cahoots with the All Progressives Congress (APC), to frustrate the people-backed resolve by Atiku Abubakar and the PDP to timeously file and mention our petition at the presidential election tribunal, and by so doing, ambush the case.”

Reacting on Sunday, Rotimi Oyekanmi, Chief Press Secretary to INEC chairman, Yakubu, giving reasons why INEC has not complied to the court ruling, pointed to time constraints and multiple tasks that have confronted the commission in the last two weeks which, he said, had hindered expedited action on the order made by the court.

He also assured that “if and when the commission receives the orders of the court, it will comply”.

He did not expatiate on what he meant by “due process” but it does appear that the commission was yet to receive a copy of the court’s order.

Oyekanmi explained that the commission had been very busy since the presidential election with other scheduled polls and activities, including the issuance of certificate of returns.

He said the PDP could not pretend that it was not part of these activities of INEC.

“It is common knowledge that since the declaration of the results of the presidential election, the commission has been busy with the multiple activities associated with the National Assembly, governorship; state House of Assembly and Federal Capital Territory elections.

“Only last Thursday, the commission presented certificates of return to senators-elect and House of Representatives members-elect, including PDP members.

“Nevertheless, the commission will comply when due process is followed,” he added.