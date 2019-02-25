



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday announced President Muhammadu Buhari of All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of Saturday’s presidential election in Ekiti.

The result was announced at the National Collation Centre (ICC) Abuja, by the Prof. Idowu Olayinka, Vice Chancellor, University of Ibadan, who is the Collation Officer for the election in the state.

Olayinka announced that Buhari polled 219, 231 votes to defeat Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s Atiku Abubakar, who scored 154,032 votes. Felix Nicholas of Peoples Coalition Party (PCP) was third with 2,299 votes.

According to him, Prof. Kingsley Moghalu of Young Progressives Party (YPP) scored 68 votes, Mr Da-Sliva Ayo of Save Nigeria Congress (SNC) polled 339 votes, and Omoyele Sowere of African Action Congress (AAC), 400 votes.

Other scores, Olayinka said, were 406 votes for African Democratic Congress (ADC) and 88 votes for Durotoye Olufela of Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN).

He said that total registered voters in Ekiti was 899,919, but that 395,741 were accredited, while total votes cast in the polls was 393,709, with 12, 577 rejected.

Olayinka noted that the number of political parties on the ballot paper was responsible for the high number of voided votes in the elections.

INEC had earlier declared APC winner of all the Senatorial and House of Representatives seats in the state.