The judgment of the Supreme Court, which sacked Emeka Ihedioha as the Imo State governor and declared Hope Uzodinma as the winner of the 2019 poll was clear and has been implemented, the Independent National Electoral Commission, has stated.

The commission, which stated that it would not speculate on any issue about the apex court’s verdict, also said it was not in a position to review, amend or add to it.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of its Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, made the clarification in an interview with newsmen in Abuja.





Okoye was reacting to insinuations that the Supreme Court judgment, which brought Uzodinma to power, was constitutionally defective as he reportedly did not get the spread of 25 per cent of the votes in two-thirds of the local government areas in Imo State, according to Section 179 (2) (a) and (b) of the 1999 constitution (as amended).

He said, “The Supreme Court of Nigeria, being the final court in governorship petitions, has given its verdict. The commission is not in a position and is not permitted to review, amend or add to the judgment.

“The commission has given effect to the judgement by issuing Hope Uzodinma with Certificate of Return. The commission will not speculate on any issue as the judgment is clear and has been implemented.”