



The Coalition of Democrats for Electoral Reform (CODER) has been granted accreditation by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to monitor the 2019 Presidential, National Assembly, Governorship and State Assembly elections.

To fulfil its mandate, CODER has trained 380 Field Observers and deployed them to their assigned states since Thursday, February 14, 2019.

CODER was founded in 2009 by a coalition of individuals and organizations committed to supporting the electoral reform process in Nigeria. CODER is currently undergoing a restructuring process led by the Executive Director and Chairman of the Transitional Committee, Dr. Wunmi Bewaji.

According to the convener of the organisation, Chief Ayo Opadokun, CODER’s objective is very simple: “to ensure that every vote counts”. All stakeholders are committed to this objective.

Since the first phase of the struggle for Electoral Reform concluded with the enactment of far-reaching reforms initiated by late President Umaru Yar’adua following the recommendations of the Uwais Committee, CODER has continued to be in the forefront of safeguarding the electoral process by participating in election observation activities, as well as educating and engaging voters.

Each election cycle, many Nigerians have relied on POLLWATCH, the CODER election reporting platform, for up-to-date, verified election reports. #NigeriaDecides2019 will not be different.