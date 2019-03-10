



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it would not accept any result signed and collected under duress.

Mr. Edwin Enabor, INEC Head, Voters Education and Publicity in Rivers State, made this known while speaking with newsmen in reaction to alleged snatching of results in Port Harcourt.

“If any result emanates or comes in as result of duress, INEC will not accept it.

“Definitely, the commission will know what to do but the report has to be documented,” he said.

He said INEC is yet to verify the alleged snatching of results from collation officers by some men in military uniform.

“We are yet to verify if the security people alleged of snatching of results were actually real security men or persons putting on their uniform.

“We have to be sure first because it is only the authorities that can authenticate whether they are actually their men or not,” he said.

Enabor further said that the collation officer deployed at Khana Local Government Area (LGA) was changed due to report that he was not a lecturer at University of Port Harcourt.

He said it was also alleged that the official was not a staff of any federal agency but a member of a political party.

“The electoral officer in the area has been directed to pick another collation officer from one of his supervising presiding officers to do the collation.”