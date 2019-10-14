<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Independent National Electoral Commission says a total of 867,088 eligible voters are expected to vote in the November 16 governorship election in Bayelsa.

INEC National Commissioner supervising elections in Bayelsa, Edo and Rivers states, Mrs. May Agbamuche-Mbu, disclosed this on Monday in Yenagoa at the official presentation of the voter register to 45 political parties participating in the election.

Agbamuche-Mbu, who presented soft copies of the register to the parties, explained that the document revealed the number of registered voters by polling units, registration areas, local government areas and state.

“This is to enable eligible voters to check their details and know the location of their polling units,” she explained.

On appointment of party agents, the commissioner enjoined all political parties to submit names of their agents not later than 14 days before the election.

“Submit the names of your party agents on or before November 2, as the Commission will not extend the deadline for submission,” she urged.

Also, the Commission’s National Director, Voter Registry, Mr. Iro Gambo, said though a total of 923,182 voters were registered in Bayelsa at the end of the 2017 and 2018 Continuous Voter Registration exercise, only 867,088 voters collected their Permanent Voter Cards.

Gambo, represented by Mr Paul Ayaeze, Deputy Director, Voter Registry, explained that the PVCs were made available for collection during the nationwide CVR exercise at all the local government areas in the state between April 2017 and August 2018.

“In all, the number of uncollected PVCs are 33,974,” the director said.

In his remark, Mr. Monday Udoh, INEC’s Resident Electoral Commission in Bayelsa, restated the Commission’s readiness to conduct free, fair and credible election for the people.

Udoh, who was represented by Mr. Edwin Enabor, the Administrative Secretary of the commission in the state, enjoined all political parties to play by the rules and refrain from violence.