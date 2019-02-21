



The Independent National Electoral Commission says 72, 775, 502 Nigerians now have Permanent Voter Cards.

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, said this at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday.

He said, “Out of 84, 004, 084 registered voters, 72, 775, 502 have PVCs”

According to INEC, 11, 228, 582 PVCs remain uncollected as of today.

Yakubu said all the uncollected cards had been deposited at the Central Bank of Nigeria.

According to the commission, Lagos has the highest number of collected PVCs which stands at 5.5 million while Ekiti State with 666,591 cards has the lowest.