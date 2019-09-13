<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed that 52 political parties had submitted the lists of candidates that would partake in the forthcoming Bayelsa governorship election, adding 49 would do the same in Kogi State.

Mr Festus Okoye, the National Commissioner and Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, disclosed this as at the close of nomination on September 9, 2019.

He said that 52 political parties submitted their lists of candidates for the Bayelsa governorship election and 49 political parties submitted theirs for the Kogi governorship election.

The candidates emerged from the primaries of the political parties in the two states in a statement signed by Okoye on Thursday in Abuja.

Okoye said that, though 64 political parties conducted primaries in Bayelsa and 59 in Kogi, some of them did not submit any list and personal information of their candidates, while a few others failed to submit before the deadline.

He said that the commission, in accordance with the Electoral Act and in line with its Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the two elections, would publish the personal particulars of nominated candidates for the elections on September 13.

The national commissioner said that the personal particulars of the nominees would be published on the notice boards of INEC offices in Yenagoa and Lokoja.