The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the FCT on Wednesday said that over 50,000 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) were yet to be collected in Bwari Area Council.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner in charge of the FCT, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, said this during sensitisation meeting with stakeholders in Bwari, Abuja.

Bello said that the council had so far registered 160,000 voters, but had over 50, 000 PVCs lying in INEC office in the area.

He called on the Chairman of the council. Mr Musa Dikko, as well as all political party executives in the area to do more sensitisation campaign, on the need and use of the cards before the 2019 general elections.

“You cannot allow this to happen without properly sensitising the people on the collection of the cards, who will vote for you, how can they vote for you.

“You are the beneficiaries of the PVCs and not INEC; you should be more enthusiastic than us on this sensitisation.

“We do not want to continue keeping these cards, INEC is not the one voting, without these cards, electorate cannot vote.

“It is your duty as stakeholders to urge them on the collection of the cards, ‘he said.

Bello said that while the distribution of the cards would continue until one week to the general elections, the registration would however be suspended as from Aug. 17 until after the 2019 general elections.

The electoral commissioner, explained that the development was to enable the commission produce more cards for the general elections, assured those who registered before the suspension that they would get their cards before the general elections.

He commended the residents of the council on their positive response to the ongoing voter registration and urged them to show the same spirit and come out enmasse to vote during the general elections, in peace.

“We assure you that your votes would count but we cannot do it in isolation as we want the elections to be peaceful.

“We urge all religious leaders, traditional heads and political representatives to preach peace and violent-free elections to the people.

“When you conduct yourselves in a peaceful manner as stakeholders, the people will emulate your good conduct and this attitude will simplify the work of the security agents too.”

Earlier, Dikko expressed appreciation to the commission for the visit and to familiarise with the council.

He said that the move was necessary and well planned, and expressed optimism that it would increase the level of preparedness of the people toward the upcoming general elections.

NAN reports that both Heads of departments from the council and the FCT INEC, political party executives, religious and traditional leaders, security agents and youths in the council attended the meeting.