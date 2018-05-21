The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Bwari, Abuja, said on Monday that 5, 000 Permanent Voter Cards (PVC’s) were now ready for collection.

The INEC Electoral Officer, Mrs Idowu Olayemi, made this disclosure at a stakeholders’ meeting, organised by the commission in Abuja.

According to Olayemi, the 5, 730 PVCs that were ready for collection in six centres within the council, were for those who registered in 2017 only.

She explained that only those who registered in Bwari central and Kuduru wards should collect theirs at the Bwari INEC office.

She further explained that those who registered at Kubuwa-Byagyin, Dutse, Usuma and Ushafa wards should collect theirs at the distributing centres within the wards respectively.

Others, she added, are Shere, Kawu, Idu wards in the council.

Olayemi also noted that no one was permitted to collect the cards by proxy.

She said all registered voters must go to their various centres to collect their cards and they should not send anyone to collect the cards for them.

The officer also stated that the commission was still expecting more PVCs from the 2017 registration, as the cards were coming in batches.

She encouraged those who might not be able to collect theirs in the first batch to remain patient as all the cards would be available before the 2019 elections.

According to her, the exercise has so far not encountered any challenge but smooth with an impressive turnout on a daily basis.

Olayemi also said that the registration was ongoing until December or until further directive from the INEC headquarters to stop the exercise.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the security agencies in the council, political party executives and newsmen among others.