The Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) said on Monday a total of 563, 051 Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) have been collected by registered voters in Ekiti State, 27 days to the governorship election.

The election holds on July 14.

Spokesperson of the commission in the state, Taiwo Gbadegesin, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ado Ekiti that the state has a total of 913, 334 registered voters.

He said there were 353, 262 PVCs that were yet to be collected by their owners.

On preparations for the election, Mr Gbadegesan said that INEC was 94 percent ready, adding that it had already distributed “virtually” all the non-sensitive election materials to all the 16 Local Government Areas in the state.

According to him, INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu would visit the state on July 10, to interact with candidates and officials of the 35 political parties as well as other stakeholders participating in the election.