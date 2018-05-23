The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has said only 35 of the nation’s 68 registered political parties will be participating in the July 14 Governorship Election in Ekiti state.

Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, announced this Tuesday in Abuja shortly after he received a delegation of the ECOWAS Female Parliamentarians Association (ECOFEPA).

“The nomination has closed and 35 political parties are fielding candidates for governorship election in July”, he said adding that the details of the candidates would be published next week.

The INEC boss assured voters in Ekiti as well as Osun state of getting their Permanent Voter Cards PVCs before the governorship elections in both states.

He said; “In the cases of Ekiti and Osun, remember INEC conducted Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) not only in 2017, but also in 2018 and at ward levels.

“We have assured citizens in Ekiti and Osun that all those who registered will get their PVCs ahead of the elections. We have already delivered PVCs for 2017 in the two states for 2017 and 2018. We are mopping up for those who registered at ward level during the devolved CVR.

“As far as Ekiti election is concerned, we have not accredited observers for the Ekiti election. There is a procedure and it is known. It is even on our website, the guidelines for elections observation.

“We have received quite a number of applications, even yesterday the applications kept coming in, but we have not accredited any group for election observation in Ekiti and Osun. Very soon we will do this and as usual we will make it known to public.’’

Earlier, 1st Vice President of the ECOWAS Female Parliamentarian Association (ECOFEPA), Hon. Aissata Daffe, called for more inclusion of women in the political process.