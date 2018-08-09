The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Delta said on Thursday that 300,000 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) were yet to be claimed by prospective voters in the state.

The INEC’s Administrative Secretary in the state, Mrs Rose Orianran-Anthony, disclosed this to journalists during a road walk sensitisation campaign.

Orianran-Anthony said that the essence of the sensitisation was to create awareness among the public.

She said that it was to inform the eligible voters who were yet to collect their PVCs to do so.

She said that the continuous voters’ registration would stop by Aug. 17 for those yet to register, while the collection of PVCs would continue until shortly before the election including Saturdays and Sundays.

She said that the rate at which eligible voters were collecting PVCs was low in the state, and advised the electorate to turn a new leaf.

Orianran-Anthony said that the road walk was going on in all the local government areas of the state.

She, however, said that the registration of PVCs would be moved to Ogbeogonogo Market on Monday in order to allow the traders who had not registered to register.