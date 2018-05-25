Sunday Adedoyin, the Head of Department (HOD), Voters Education and Publicity of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Imo State, has raised the alarm that over 300,000 permanent voter’s cards (PVCs) were yet to be collected by their owners in the state.

According to Adedoyin, a list of the owners of these unclaimed PVCs had been compiled and forwarded to the traditional rulers of their communities for identification of those now deceased and those who have left the country or their communities for necessary action.

The INEC Chief disclosed this at Inyishi, Ikeduru Local Government Area, during a workshop on ‘Building Active Citizens’ through constituency outreach voter’s education in Imo (Mbaitoli, Ikeduru edition), organised by Care Givers Initiative in partnership with INEC and the Imo Assembly.

Adedoyin, who stressed the importance of PVC in elections, noted that the quest for sustainable democracy and quality leadership would remain a mirage without the application for PVCs by eligible voters to either elect, re-elect or reject their leaders at the polls.

“Over 300,000 PVCs are still lying in our office despite our repeated appeals to their owners to come and collect them. We are talking of sustainable democracy and quality leadership, but we cannot realise this without the PVCs.

“So, go there and collect your PVCs. Our registration is still on-going and the PVCs are there and we cannot use them,” said he.

Mrs. Onyeka Udegbunam, executive director of the non-governmental organisation, who lectured the participants on the need to make input in budget proposals and the responsibilities of the legislature, explained that the quarterly constituency outreach was meant to make governance to work for the poor and the marginalised.

According to her, the NGO with the motto- ‘Voice to the People’ is also working in Anambra, Enugu, Abia and Ebonyi states to strengthen the voice of the people and their participation in governance.

Stressing the need for regular constituency briefings by elected public office holders for their constituents, Udegbunam regretted that more often than not, what the leaders claim to have done for their people remain a mirage, while some projects executed are at variance with the needs and aspirations of their people.