A total of 194,835 Permanent Voters Cards are to be collected by eligible voters in Niger State, the state Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof Samuel Egwu, has said.

Egwu, who stated this while briefing newsmen in Minna, said the uncollected PVCs included those uncollected from the 2011 to 2014 voters’ registration exercise, the recent voters’ registration exercise that started in April 2017, as well as the PVCs for transfer cases.

He explained that the uncollected cards included 132,000 PVCs from the 2011 to 2014 exercise; 56,223 PVCs from the 2017 Continuous Voters’ Registration and 6,612 PVCs for transfer cases.

Appealing to the owners of the PVCs to come forward and pick their PVCs to enable them to take part in the 2019 polls, the INEC commissioner called on all stakeholders to mobilise the people and create the awareness for them to collect their PVCs.

He also revealed that 198,038 persons registered in the state from January 2018, when INEC resumed the Continuous Voters Registration in the state, just as a total of 93,020 persons registered in 2017.

Egwu further added that before the suspension of the voters’ registration exercise on August 17, “All area offices across the state will be opened for voters to collect their voters cards from 9am to 5pm daily, including weekends.”