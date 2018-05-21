The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says 174,198 Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) are ready for collection in Borno.

Borno Resident Electoral Commissioner of INEC, Mohammed Ibrahim, disclosed this at news conference in Maiduguri, the state capital.

Mr Ibrahim said that the PVCs were ready for collection starting from Monday, May 21, at various designated centres across the state.

“The commission in Borno has received PVCs for the 2017 registrants and is ready for collection.

“The commission in Borno registered a total of 207,016 for 2017 and has received 174,918 PVC’s for onward distribution,’’ he said.

He said that the commission partnered with the Nigerian Air force to transport INEC personnel to enable them access areas affected by insurgency to capture eligible voters.

He said that the effort was to ensure that nobody was disenfranchised.

Mr Ibrahim added that it had so far recorded appreciable successes despite challenges of insecurity in the state.

“It is very important to re-assure our people in Borno state that the commission is determined more than ever before to provide a level playground for all and sundry in order to add value to our democracy,” said Ibrahim.