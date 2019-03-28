<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Oyo State on Wednesday disclosed that there are already 17 petitions before the election petition tribunal in the state.

Mutiu Agboke, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, disclosed this during the presentation of certificates of return to Governor-elect Seyi Makinde, Deputy Governor-elect Rauf Olaniyan and 32 members-elect in the state House of Assembly.

Makinde and Olaniyan, who contested under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), won the gubernatorial election held on Saturday 9th March.

At the presentation of the certificates of return were the INEC national commissioner in charge of Oyo, Osun and Ekiti, Prince Solomon Adedeji Soyebi, and some security chiefs.

Speaking at the event, Agboke revealed that the total number of 17 petitions arose from the 2019 general election in Oyo State.

The Oyo REC said, presently, arising from the general election in the state, “We have a total of 17 petitions before the Oyo State election petition tribunal.

“The breakdown is four senatorial and 13 House of Representatives petitions. Filling and hearing of election petitions fall into post-election activities as aggrieved candidates are given the opportunity of presenting their grievances before the judiciary.

“After each general election, it is customary with the commission to organise retreats, workshops and seminars involving all relevant stakeholders in order to conduct holistic review of the election and proffer necessary amendments and corrections where necessary. In the course of these interactions, reports from both domestic and foreign observers missions/groups would be critically analysed and thoroughly considered.

“The commission, in collaboration with all the strategic stakeholders, will continue to improve on the electoral process in order to further consolidate our democracy. No stone shall be left unturned in our journey to being the flagship among the election management bodies in Africa.”