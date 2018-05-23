The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said no fewer than 131, 687 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) were still uncollected in Sokoto state.

The commission’s Spokesman in the state, Malam Muhammad Musa, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Sokoto that the unclaimed PVCs comprised 69, 685 not claimed between 2011 and 2014.

Musa said that another set of 62, 002 PVCs were recently received from INEC National Headquarters for distribution to owners, adding that the distribution of the cards commenced on Monday.

He said the Continues Voters Registration (CVR) that started on April 27, 2017 was in progress across the 39 collection and registration centres in the state.

He advised eligible persons to forward their Temporary Voter Cards (TVCs) for the collection of PVCs at designated centres.

Musa said that ongoing issuance of PVCs was to persons who applied for transfers, lost, defaced or destroyed cards.

“The commission is assuring those who registered in 2018 that their PVCs will be ready for collection in good time before the 2019 general elections,” he said.

He, however, appealed to public to use the opportunity to collect their PVCs for use in the 2019 elections.