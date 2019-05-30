<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi, has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari and others sworn-in on Wednesday, reminding them that by their swearing-in, that they have begun the journey of retrieving Nigeria from its present decay.

In a release made available to the press by his Media Office, Obi urged them not to allow the ecstasies of their elevation to becloud their sense of purpose. Describing their swearing in as historic, coinciding with 20 years the nation has practiced uninterrupted democracy, he reminded them that they are saddled with the task of repairing our chequered democracy, which is now going through a tough time. In Obi’s words, “How you start will define how you will continue and probably end.”

Thereafter, Obi charged them to start auspiciously. “Nationally, yesterday was a great day for the country and a very special day for you. My appeal is that you take the moment to reflect about the country, about the life of service and about the condition of Nigeria.

Obi said that upon reflection, he was sure they would realise that they have a lot of work to do in different aspects. His words: “You are embarking on a serious journey. Our country is today negative in all indices of development. As I said in my message of yesterday, our power sector, security, health sector– all sectors – are crying for regeneration. Today, the unemployment rate in the country is alarming. It is regrettable that our electoral processes are still a far cry to what it ought to be. Therefore, urgent attention is needed to pull the country from brinks.

While pledging his support in any way he can, Obi urged them to remain close to the people by always identifying with their sufferings and needs. “Most importantly, remain close to God” as I assure you of my prayers at all times,” he concluded.