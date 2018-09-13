Joshua Onyekwere, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has berated the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Abia state over its penchant for imposing unpopular candidates on party members.

He decried lack of internal democracy in the PDP and stressed that the factor was gradually destroying the ruling party in the state.

Onyekwere who recently resigned his membership of the party, hailed his new party, the APC, for institutionalizing internal democracy in its affairs in Abia.

The ex-PDP chieftain who spoke with newsmen on Wednesday in Umuahia, said, “As they say, ‘whoever wears his shoes knows where it pitches,” I must tell you, the problem of PDP is lack of internal democracy. There is high level of impunity in that party”.

“A situation whereby if you want to contest an election, you are not even sure of your future. Your future is being hanged on a particular person. After seeing all these, we had an overview of the activities of APC, we discovered that one thing that is paramount in APC is internal democracy”.

“Abia state APC chapter has taken the stand that there will be no indirect primaries. They adopted direct primaries. Now, you have to go to your various wards, villages and units to canvass for support. And on the day of the primary, people will queue behind you”.

“Unlike PDP, where you don’t even know the venue of the primaries. So, there is a clear distinction between APC and PDP in terms of internal democracy”.