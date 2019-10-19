<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Mr Simon Achuba, has reacted to his impeachment by lawmakers in the State House of Assembly.

Achuba, in an interview monitored on Channels Television, stated that he remains the Deputy Governor of the state adding that what the lawmakers have done is ‘nothing’.

In his words; “What they have done is nothing. I am the deputy governor of Kogi State and I remain the deputy governor of Kogi State”.

It will be recalled that on Friday, the Kogi state House of Assembly, in a unanimous decision impeached the embattled former deputy governor following the submission of a report of the committee set up by the State Chief Judge, Justice Nasir Ajana, to investigate an allegation of gross misconduct against him.

Majority Leader of the House and member representing Ajaokuta State Constituency, Mr Hassan Abdullahi, had told reporters that the Speaker, Mr Mathew Kolawole, received the committee’s report which was studied and deliberated upon before the lawmakers took the decision.

Achuba added that the Impeachment is an illegality as it did not follow due process.

“Impeachment has processes and the last process of impeachment is the verdict of the panel. If the panel says the case of the complainant is proved, it means that the accused which is the respondent in the case can be removed.”

“But if their case is not proved, they can’t do anything concerning my office and that is the situation.” he said.