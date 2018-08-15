The senator representing Nasarawa North senatorial district on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party ( PDP ), Sen. Philip Aruwa Gyunka, has said that PDP senators have divided themselves into two groups to monitor development at the National Assembly.

He said that some senators spend the whole night at the National Assembly on daily basis, while others are stationed there in the day time to ensure that an illegal impeachment on the Senate president is not carried out by the APC senators.

Gyunka stated this, on Wednesday, at PDP secretariat in Lafia, while declaring his intention to contest the 2019 governorship election on the platform of the party.

He maintained that the APC senators do not have the number to impeach the senate president.

On the governorship of the state, Sen. Gyunka said that he would use his knowledge of the economy to address percentage payment of civil servants in the state as salaries.

According to him, ”Our civil service, which has the best crop of seasoned professionals and administrators and the backbone of policy implementation of every government, has been reduced to a pitiable pact of frustrated people, devoid of career fulfillment, embarrassing percentage payment, with no beneficial promotions, lack of capacity enhancement resulting in low output,” he said.

He said that he would address the educational sector of the state that has become a laughing stock where the value of the certificate awarded is regrettably lower than the value piece of paper they are written on.

On security, Sen. Gyunka promise to protect and secure the people from the hands of marauding herdsmen if elected governor of the state

He continued, “Today, nobody in Nasarawa State is happy with the deterioration in the security situation to the extent that we now have permanent IDP camps.

“It has never been this bad for our people since the advent of this government. Worst of all, there is no solution because of lack of political will and compassion, all this will end when I assume office on May 29, 2019,” he said.

Responding, the state’s chairman of the PDP, Hon. Francis Orogo, promised to provide a level-playing ground for all the governorship aspirants to test their popularity.