The Peoples Democratic Party in Kogi State has reacted to the planned impeachment moves of the deputy governor, Elder Simon Achuba, by members of the state Assembly, warning that the lawmakers were toeing the line of self-destruction.

In a statement issued in Lokoja and signed by its publicity secretary, Prince Bode Ogunmola, the party said the lawmakers were by their action ceding their independence to the executive.

The statement read, “We have all along known that they are a bunch of bootlickers, but we did not realise that they are this cheap and spineless.

“What impeachable offence did the deputy governor commit by choosing to be on the side of the people and kicking against the open rape on our state treasury?

“With this calibre of men in our supposed hallowed chamber, our state is in deep trouble. We are constrained to warn that the lawmakers risk attracting to themselves the wrath of our people and more importantly, eroding the respect that should be accorded the institution.”

The PDP said whatever the lawmakers’ action was, it would be recorded for posterity.