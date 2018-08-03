Despite the court order restraining parties from further action in the impending impeachment of the Imo State Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere, the State Commissioner of Police, Dasuki Galandachi, has withdrawn all the security details attached to him.

The State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, had on Tuesday directed all the relevant bodies involved in the impeachment of the deputy governor to respect the state high court order.

This also affected the swearing-in of his nominee for the replacement of the deputy governor as the ceremony was aborted in obedience to the court order.

The implication was that the impeachment which was done by a section of the State House of Assembly was illegal, void and of no effect, considering the pendency of the court restraining order.

In a release by the chief press secretary to Madumere, Uche Onwuechekwa which was sent to newsmen, Madumere alerted the public of the withdrawal of his security apparatchik thereby making him susceptible to attacks.

“The Office of the Deputy Governor condemns the action of the Commissioner of Police for yielding to being an instrument of oppression in the hand of the Governor and ready to do his bidding, too.

“The Imo State Commissioner of Police, in the wake of the failed swearing-in of the Governor Okorocha’s new Deputy Governor designate due the refusal of the Chief Judge and other qualified Judicial Officers in obedience to court order, had withdrawn all police officers attached to the Deputy Governor.

“We view such action as not only deliberate but playing-out a script his sponsor of not only harming the Deputy Governor but to also take his life,” the statement explained.