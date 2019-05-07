<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A chieftain of All Progressives Congress and a retired Major General, Sunday Chikwe, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to release the certificate of return of Governor Rochas Okorocha regardless of the circumstances surrounding his victory.

Addressing newsmen in Owerri on Monday, Gen. Chikwe said that having been already announced as the winner of the Imo West senatorial poll, the electoral body ought to have issued him the certificate irrespective of the circumstances surrounding his victory.

“Since the Returning Officer for the Imo West senatorial election had publicly announced him as winner of the senatorial election he should have been issued the certificate of return as the winner of the election. The other candidates from the other parties including the PDP, APGA who felt aggrieved over Okorocha’s victory should go the election tribunal to challenge his victory and that is the norm.”

Chikwe, therefore, urged the INEC to issue the certificate of return to Governor Okorocha ahead of the inauguration of the 9th National Assembly in June.