Mr Nwoha Amaechi, former Imo Assembly Speaker, on Wednesday lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for selecting “competent and seasoned administrators” as his ministers.

Amaechi told newsmen that the persons in the list had justified the delay of President Buhari in choosing his ministers.

The former speaker said that the list was deserving and capable of taking the country to the next level of economic stability.

“I now see reason with the President for the little delay; truly he was shopping for the best.

“The likes of Emeka Nwajiuba, Festus Keyamo, Zainab Ahmed, Tayo Alasoadura, Uchechukwu Oga, and Sharon Ikpeazu and others are competent for the job,” Amaechi said.

He explained that Nigeria needed men like Emeka Nwajiuba’s wealth of experience to rejig the economy.

Amaechi described Nwajiuba, a member of the House of Representatives from Imo, as a talented and innovative administrator.

He said that the Rep’s potential would be fully utilised as a minister than in the capacity of a lawmaker.

The former speaker expressed optimism in the ability of the cabinet to deliver on the promises of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government.

According to him, Nigeria will reap the benefits of these square pegs in the next four years.

Newsmen report that President Buhari recently sent list of 43 ministerial nominees to the Senate for screening and had earlier ascribed his delay in submission of ministerial nominees to careful scrutiny to get top hands in delivering next level agenda.