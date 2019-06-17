<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Chiji Collins, has lamented the massive looting of the Assembly complex, Speaker and Deputy Speaker’s Lodge.

The Speaker who was on inception of the Complex, vowed that the stolen property must be recovered and all those behind the dastardly act brought to book.

He disclosed that the House has set up a Committee to recover the stolen properties.

According to him, “we have finished touring the House of Assembly complex, the speaker’s lodge and that of the deputy speaker. The level of decay is highly unbelievable. The complex was renovated last year but it is very unfortunate that it has broken down with cracks up and down. It is clear that those who undertook the renovation work did a very poor job.

“But beyond the dilapidated state of the complex, we have set up a Committee to begin the recovery of stolen government properties belonging to the Imo state House of Assembly.”

The Speaker said that the lawmakers were ready to ensure that every government property illegally taken by people were recovered.