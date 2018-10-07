



The Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has won the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senatorial Ticket for the state.

Governor Okorocha got 141,117 votes to beat his opponent Senator Hope Uzodinma who got 1,359 votes.

Okorocha commended the electoral committee for its seriousness in ensuring that a peaceful and credible primary was conducted in the state.

He said, “All we have been saying in Imo State is give us a free and fair primary election.

“Our party must know that there is no alternative to proper internal democracy”.