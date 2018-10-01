.responsive_ads_xi { width: 300px; height: 250px; } @media(min-width: 768px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 468px; height: 60px; } } @media(min-width: 1019px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 640px; height: 80px; } } @media(min-width: 1140px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 696px; height: 86px; } }

In a bid to ensure a hitch-free governorship primary of the All Progressive Congress (APC), in Imo State, the state’s Police command, on Monday, received an election duty Commissioner of Police from Kogi State, Ali Janga, drafted to the state by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris.

Briefing newsmen in his office, CP Janga maintained that the IGP has demonstrated that he is an advocate of the rule of law had requested for his interim deployment to the state.

Janga assured that he is not in the state for any particular politician but primarily to do his job.

Janga, however, assured the aspirants and people of the state of transparency during the conduct of the election.

“I am here to conduct the primary election of the APC, i am not here for anybody, just here to do my job, I assure the people of the state of transparency to all the aspirants.

“While I am on duty here, there would be no carrying of election result. We would ensure the safety of everybody,” Janga said.

Earlier, while handing over to Janga, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Dasuki Galdanchi, said his stepping aside would vindicate the rumour that he would do the biding of state government.