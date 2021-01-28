



The Imo State Peoples Democratic Party’s Director General of New Media, Ambrose Nwogwugwu, has dumped his darling party for the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

The PDP spokesman, who garnered much popularity due to his incessant attacks on the Hope Uzodinma-led government, said that he took the bold step after being unceremoniously relieved of his duty by his former party, PDP.

According to him, the treatment offered to him by the PDP after putting up a strong fight for them was not commensurate enough.

“Much as it is shocking to many that I, the number one antagonist of this government, have decided to embrace it, I had to arrive at that decision because ‘when a snail finds splinter on its shell, it changes house’.

“My former party, PDP has not been fair to me after all the services I rendered to it. Take a look at me, do I look like someone who is being taken care of?

“I have actually realized that its suicidal to fight for politicians, let alone, political parties. I advise Nigerian youths to be independent of themselves and desist from being willing tools for political thuggery and pawns.





“You will recall that I was arrested by the DSS and detained while I was serving my party. At a time, I was the only opposition fighting the ruling party. All they did was to egg me on to my own destruction.

“But today, I have made the wisest choice of leaving the party that wanted to suffocate me to death. In APC, I will find my feet. I will blend well with them and I work assiduously in any position I am found worthy.

“I have apologized to Senator Hope Uzodinma for all the insults I rained on him and he has forgiven me.

“Let me say this, Governor Hope Uzidinma is what Imo people want now. He is a perfect gentleman who is committed to the dream of turning the fortunes of Imo state around. I have assessed his government and realized that he is committed to his 3Rs mantra which are, Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Recovery. We shall help him to achieve this lofty goal.

“I have left the PDP and never to cone back again. I will be far much better in my newly found party, APC,” he narrated.

Meanwhile, his defection has elicited reactions from the public. While some have criticized him for licking his own wound, others have hailed him for taking a bold step.