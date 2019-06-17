<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Another member of the Imo State House of Assembly, Amara Iwuanyanwu, representing Nwangele Constituency, has defected from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The lawmaker is the son of a late political and public relations giant, Chyna Iwuanyanwu, who died about two years ago.

The latest defection, which was made known at a stakeholders’ meeting in his constituency, and later in a statement from the defector’s media consultant, MacDonald Obinna, yesterday brings the total number of PDP seats in the House to 17 from 13 (when the general elections were held).

APGA has four members, from the initial six and the Action Alliance (AA) four, from the six after the general elections.

The defectors included the Speaker, Dr. Chiji Collins, a ranking member from Isiala Mbano Constituency, who changed political sides from the APGA to the PDP during the valedictory session of the Eighth Assembly last Monday.

Lawman Duruji (Ehime Mbano Constituency), who had nominated Collins, a day later, defected from the AA to the PDP alongside Kennedy Ibeh (Obowo Constituency), also a nominator, who defected from the AA to the PDP.

Iwuanyanwu, according to the statement, said he consulted with the PDP leaders of the 11 wards that make up the constituency, adding “I took the decision not to allow the constituency play a second fiddle.”