Recently-removed Imo State governor, Emeka Ihedioha, met with the national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday in Abuja, telling them that he is waiting for answers over the manner the Supreme Court reached its judgment.

However, he said the ruling will not shake his faith in Nigeria and democracy but instead, strengthen his resolve as an individual.





Ihedioha whose mandate has now been handed over to Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressive Congress (APC) by the apex court, admonished that no one should celebrate his ouster as it is not time to celebrate but time to do a sober reflection.

He advised the leadership of the main opposition party to remain resolute in their quest to ensure the deepening of democratic ideals in the country.