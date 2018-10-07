



The Former Chief of Staff to the Imo state Government, Uche Nwosu, has emerged as the winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship primary election for the state.

Mr Nwosu pulled a total of 269,524 votes to beat his closest rival Chuks Ololo who got 6,428 votes.

Leading other members of the committee to announce the result at the APC secretariat along Okigwe road in Owerri the Imo state capital, the Chairman of the Governorship primary electoral committee, Brigadier General Ibrahim Agbabiaka, says having scored the highest votes in the election to beat 8 other aspirants, Uche Nwosu is declared the winner of the election.

Reacting to his victory, Mr Uche Nwosu said in the spirit of sportsmanship, he is extending his hand of fellowship to other aspirants who contested the election to work together for the success of the party in the 2019 election.

He assured Imo indigenes that if elected Governor of the state in 2019, he will not disappoint the people.