<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Barrister Olusegun Bamgbose, the National Coordinator, Concerned Advocates for Good Governance, CAGG, has told the sacked Governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, that he should have listened to the voice of wisdom and bury the idea of going back to the apex court to seek reversal.

Ihedioha and his party, the Peoples Democratic Party, had filed an applications, urging the Supreme Court to review its January 14 judgment which went in favor of incumbent Governor Hope Uzodinma.

However, the Supreme Court, in a majority verdict of six of the seven-man panel, sustained the sacking of Ihedioha and his replacement by Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Barrister Bamgbose said there was no way the court would have reversed itself for Ihedioha even when a similar judgement went against the APC in Bayelsa just few days ago.

Recall that shortly before the Supreme Court judgement on Tuesday, Bamgbose had told Ihedioha to withdraw his application and apologize to the apex, insisting that it would be a mockery for the apex court to reverse itself.





Reacting to the judgement, Bamgbose told newsmen, “It should be noted that I had earlier on made it clear that the Supreme Court is most likely not going to reverse the judgment delivered by them.

“I seriously doubt if any of the review cases will see the light of day. The ruling so far delivered has not received the nod of the apex court.

“It’ll be a mockery on the part of the Supreme Court to reverse its judgment. Any attempt by them to do such will make a complete mess of our Judiciary.

“I believe with the latest judgment, the review matters will die down. It should be recollected that I once postulated that the sack of Lyon was to compensate the loss of PDP in Imo State.

“I’ve been justified with the latest judgment that is in favour of APC. PDP has been settled and that’s just it. The game is over.”