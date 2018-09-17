Immediate past secretary to Imo State Government and a governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sir George Eche, has insisted he is not going back on his aspiration.

This was just as he said what is needed is for the party to provide a level-playing field for all aspirants on the platform of the party to slug it out.

Eche, who stated this while addressing hundreds of his supporters who had thronged the Sam Mbakwe international Cargo Airport, yesterday, to welcome him back from Abuja, said his aspiration to govern the state is a divine mandate and that there is no going back.

“I am not only a son of the soil, I am contesting not because it is the turn of Owerri zone but because I have the education, the experience and the capacity to make Imo great again and the people know my pedigree.

“I was a permanent secretary. Again, when I was in charge of pensions, no pensioner was ever owed; they got their pensions every 28th of every month, except it is a weekend and it was the same for salaries when I was the accountant-general of the state, so I know the workings of government and how things should be done.”

He thanked Governor Rochas Okorocha for appointing him as secretary to the state government and the accountant-general.