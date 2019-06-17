<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Court of Appeal sitting in Owerri, Imo State, Sunday, upheld the judgement of the Federal High Court that had earlier dismissed a suit filed by Senator Sam Anyanwu, challenging the emergence of Imo State governor, Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, as the gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) in the primary held last year.

Anyanwu, the immediate past senator representing Imo East (Owerri), had approached the Federal High Court in Owerri to nullify the victory of Ihedioha and asked that he should be declared the authentic winner of the primary election.

He had allegedly accused Ihedioha of engaging in over-voting and thuggery, which he said swayed the polls in favour of the aspirant, now governor of the state.

Delivering judgement, Justice Raphael Chikwe Agbo, reaffirmed that the plaintiff did not convince the court on the prayers he sought.

He said, from the allegations by Anyanwu, the court could not establish any facts in his claims and, therefore, dismissed the suit for lack of proof.

Ihedioha, during the party’s primary election, had polled 1,723 to defeat Anyanwu, who polled 1,282.

While Anyanwu rejected the result of the primary, five other aspirants, Senator Achonu, Prof. Jude Njoku, Mr. Chukwuma, Ekomaru and Mr. George Ejike, congratulated Ihedioha on his victory and went ahead to work for his victory at the governorship poll.

Meanwhile, Ihedioha has called on Anyanwu to join hands with him to move the state forward and also restated his resolve to run an inclusive government.