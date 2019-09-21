<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Imo State Police Command has beefed up security in the state ahead of the judgment of the Imo State election petition tribunal.

The tribunal is set to give its judgment in the petition filed by three political parties against the election of Emeka Ihedioha as the governor of Imo state in Abuja this morning.

Newsmen, who drove around major streets in Owerri municipal, observed that policemen have been posted to strategic points in the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Orlando Ikeokwu, told newsmen that the Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Ladodo, had activated all technical teams who had been adequately deployed.