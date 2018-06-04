Chief of Staff to Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu, has described the recent report in one of the national dailies that he had jettison his ambition following pressures from the Coalition group as ‘a sign of jittery’ by his opponents who he said are afraid of his wide acceptance by the people.

Nwosu, while responding to the claims in a telephone chat with newsmen on Monday dismissed the insinuations describing the allegations as unfounded and baseless.

He maintained that rather, his ambition had been consolidated by the activities of the members of the Coalition group who he noted are behind the “cheap blackmail and propaganda” vowing that they can never stop his ambition.

Nwosu, who is a former Commissioner for Lands, stressed that the support for his ambition across the state has increased, which he noted is scaring his opponents.

He maintained that he is not disturbed by the political intrigues and controversies that arose during the course of the contentious APC Congresses in the state, noting that his ambition is “divine and cannot be truncated by any man”.

According to him, “Those behind the report of my purported withdrawal from the race are those who are already losing sleep over my growing acceptance among the Imo electorate, no amount of cheap blackmail or sponsored falsehood in the media can distract me or derail God’s plan for Imolites through my mandate”.

He continued, “There is nothing that can be farther from the truth than such report that I have suspended my ambition. It is those in the opposition that have suspended their governorship aspirations because of the fear of Ugwumba Uche Nwosu. They are afraid because they know that they don’t stand a chance against the will of God and the people.

“We are very focused on the goal and we cannot be distracted. If you observe correctly, you will discover that we are not resting on our oars, we are moving and taking our message to the nooks and crannies of the state, while the so called Coalition Group are running around in hotels in Abuja looking for ways to subvert the will of the people, they are not on ground and none of them can win any election in Imo,” Nwosu stated.

Speaking on the botched APC congresses in the state, Nwosu revealed that there was a grand plan by the opposition parties to infiltrate the APC with the intention of introducing crisis that could mar the chances of the party during the 2019 election.

He continued, “Those same people who fought Governor Rochas Okorocha and even called him all sort of uncomplimentary names, some even went as far as selling the falsehood that he was working with President Muhammadu Buhari to Islamise the South East when he was building the APC.

“Are the same people who are pretending to love the party. We know their plans and their sponsors but just like we defeated them in 2011 and 2015.

“We will also defeat them in 2019 and President Muhammadu Buhari will have landslide victory in Imo and other Southeast states”.