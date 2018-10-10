



Not happy with the controversial primary held by the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), in Imo State, former Governor Ikedi Ohakim, who was a governorship aspirant in the party, might quit the party to pursue his dream in the Accord Party.

According to Ohakim, who revealed this through his media director, Collins Ughala, said he was irked by the election in which Araraume was said to have won the governorship primary.

The former governor described the election as ‘fraudulent’ and unacceptable to the other aspirants.

He, however, disclosed that he might seek his ambition in another party “Since hope is lost in APGA. It is possible, but if that time comes I will reach out to my supporters.”

However, a reliable source has squealed to newsmen that Ohakim might have settled for the Accord Party.

Meanwhile, the governorship aspirants of APGA in the state have continued to react to the controversial primary election. They have collectively stated reasons why they rejected what they describe as ‘Kangaroo election’ allegedly sponsored by Sen. Ifeanyi Araraume.

According one of the aspirants, Sam Amadi, he saw the Arararume election as a betrayal and sabotage to other aspirants.

He described what is happening presently in APGA as a shame, considering the model that the party is supposed to play. Amadi has also insisted that the party would settle for a consensus candidate.

“What is happening in APGA is a betrayal to Ndigbo, that is why we are putting heads together to make the party what it used to be.

“APGA remains a virtue, not a criminal gang-up. We are going to resist any attempt to turn APGA to a criminal platform .

He, however, described the entry of some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a major cause of the problem of the party, even as he blamed the national leadership for failing to be focused in conducting the election.

Similarly, another aspirant, Frank Nneji has blamed the party for allowing Araraume parading himself as the candidate of the party.

Nneji stated that if the primary was truly conducted he would have clinched the party ticket.

According to a press statement he made available to newsmen, Nneji said, “It is unfortunate that our dear party we all believed in has been dragged down to such depths

“I thank everyone who has supported me in my bid to clinch the governorship ticket of APGA, a party which I believed was keenly interested in uplifting the Igbo man, and the Imo man especially, politically and economically.”

He stated further, “I have no doubt that if things had been done properly and a free and fair selection process had been put in place by the powers that be in APGA.

“I would have won the primaries given your immense support and goodwill, but unfortunately, we all have been let down by a party which was unable to organise decent, acceptable and rancour-free primaries at all levels.”

Meanwhile, Araraume has insisted that the primary election held was in accordance with the Party and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) guidelines.

Speaking through his Director, Contact and Mobilisation, Vitalis Ajumbe, Araraume maintained that the election was conducted by the electoral committee sent by the National leadership of the party.

He said further that the only reason some of aspirants refused to participate was because they were afraid of him.

In Araraume’s words, “They came to the venue of the election; they saw me and all walked out, but Daniel Kanu decided to stay, on the day of the election, we all waited for several hours for the officials to arrive.

“When they did, it was dark and they asked us to move to the Kanu Nwankwo Sports Centre where there was light and there the election was held,” Araraume explained.

“If they are afraid of one man, is that how they are going to fight Rochas? They were all busy having meetings and ganging up against the national leadership of the party,” Araraume said.